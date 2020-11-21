DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system passed by Colorado early Saturday with a band of cloud cover and scattered snow showers in some mountain areas, mainly in the central and southern chains. A few sprinkles and light rain showers also fell over some of the lower elevations in our southern counties.
During our 7am broadcast on CBS4 we could see the weather in southern Colorado from our Lookout Mountain Camera. The trend today is for direr air to filter in from the north and west. In fact the sky should be clear to mostly clear statewide by this evening.
High temperatures today will be fairly close to where they should be for this time of year, in fact, for many areas even a few degrees above normal. The mountains should see 30s and 40s with mostly 50s on the eastern plains and western slope.
Sunday is also shaping up to be a quiet day around Colorado with a weak ridge of high pressure overhead. But some clouds will move back in by Sunday night ahead of our next storm system which will impact the state Monday and Tuesday.
Once that storm gets out of here we’ll see quiet weather on Wednesday with a brief warming trend ahead of a second storm which will arrive by Thanksgiving. It will also bring some colder air and a chance for rain and snow showers just about statewide as we head into Friday.