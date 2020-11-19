BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Congressman has been elected to one of the most powerful leadership positions in the U.S. House. Rep. Joe Neguse will serve as Co-Chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, the number eight position in House leadership.
He will play a key role in crafting the policy priorities for House Democrats.
“The leadership table benefits from having Colorado’s voice at the table because, in my view, Coloradans at their core are folks who ultimately are pragmatists. They have common-sense shared core values – equality and opportunity and caring for each other and your neighbor. I’d like to bring that same common sense to the leadership table at the national level in the U.S. House and I certainly intend to do that in this capacity because there’s certainly a lot of work for us to do,” said Neguse.
Neguse says that in addition to getting control of the coronavirus pandemic, Congress needs to help heal the divisions that have fractured our country.