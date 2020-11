Strive Prep Provides Not Only Turkeys, But Books, Mental Health For Students Struggling With Remote LearningStrive Prep is giving away more than just a free turkey, but also books, mental health support for those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

38 minutes ago

Bear Creek Fire Burns Near Homes In Colorado Springs Before Evacuations LiftedAbout 235 homes were evacuated on Thursday afternoon and all evacuations were lifted at 8 p.m.

40 minutes ago

Several Museums In Denver Close Doors Due To Level Red RestrictionsThe Clyfford Still and the Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art down the block will both shut down at 5 p.m. Friday.

44 minutes ago

Denver Steps Up To Help Restaurants In Need During Level Red RestrictionsThe Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is helping restaurants in underserved areas of Denver.

46 minutes ago

Colorado Education Association Develops Own COVID Dial For School DistrictsThe CEA COVID dial is designed to take some of the guess work out of when children can return to the classroom in-person.

49 minutes ago

Gov. Polis: Special Session To Provide COVID Relief Will Start Nov. 30The special session will likely last 3-5 days and lawmakers plan to distribute about $200-300 million in aid.

52 minutes ago