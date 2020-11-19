DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced a Special Session of the 72nd General Assembly will start on Monday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. The governor and state lawmakers plan to take up legislation to provide economic relief to Coloradans and small businesses during the pandemic.

“We are living in a moment of unprecedented urgency,” said Governor Polis.“We will act to support our small businesses who face challenging months ahead, provide relief to hardworking people, support child care, and improve broadband access for students and educators. I thank legislative leadership for their support and collaboration during this challenging time for our state.”

Speaker KC Becker told CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd that Democrats are looking at bills to provide direct aid to food pantries, child care providers and rural school districts to improve internet connectivity. The speaker said there will also be a bill to wave up to $2,000 in taxes per small business.

“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to help our state recover from this pandemic, but if we don’t act now, more businesses will close and families may lose their homes,” said Speaker Becker. “Colorado restaurants, families, and communities can’t wait any longer for additional federal aid. Our stimulus package will deliver relief for Colorado’s restaurants, help parents find safe child care options, and provide direct assistance for Coloradans who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.”

Speaker Becker said the special session will likely last 3-5 days. Lawmakers plan to distribute about $200-300 million in aid.

The Governor presented seven areas for the General Assembly to take action:

Small Business Relief Child Care Support Housing and Direct Rental Assistance Increasing Broadband Access Food Insecurity Utilities Assistance Public Health Response

Earlier this week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided guidance to the Colorado General Assembly to convene as safely as possible for the special session.

For more information about the seven focus areas of the special session, visit the state website. Gov. Polis’ Executive Order on the 2020 Special Session is available here.