(CBS4) – The pandemic is affecting the most vulnerable of children in some incredibly tough ways. The Tennyson Center which provides shelter and therapy to some of the most abused and neglected kids in and out of foster care in Colorado is seeing more kids experiencing trauma.

President and CEO of Tennyson Center for Children Ned Breslin explains why trauma is surfacing more during this pandemic:

“Trauma does not do well with extreme uncertainty. Trauma does not do well with isolation. And trauma grows when you feel even more alone. Trauma amplifies in this type of world and we are seeing that profoundly at Tennyson.”

Erin Lareau is a mother of four. She has two biological children and fosters two young kids ages nine, seven, four and three. Her husband is deployed to the Middle East, so she has been on her own during this pandemic. Learning from home has added a new challenge and Lareau often feels “overwhelmed by all of the responsibilities of having all the kids at home.”

She tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno she has felt isolated because of her family’s needs, “the kids that come from hard places generally come with some challenging behaviors and so for me that has been the hardest part with my husband being gone on top of all the other craziest going on being emotionally available to all of our kids.”

She explains some children in foster care need therapy. The pandemic has in large part eliminated much of this interaction, but a new partnership over at Tennyson Center is trying to help.

“Families Together” offers support to at risk Colorado families. Families Together pairs a family like Lareau’s up with another family who offers support. Lareau says sometimes her supportive family called a “neighbor” will drop off a warm meal or groceries. Other times her neighbor offers a listening ear and support.

Families Together lessens the pressure on this mom doing it all.

“This organization lifts my spirits as a foster mom and I think in turn that pours out into my family as well,” she said.,

Tennyson Center is in need of help for the their kids during the holidays. Donate to Tennyson on Colorado Gives Day. Help provide a holiday gift to a Tennyson Child through their Operation Santa program.