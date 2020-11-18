SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – The White River National Forest is accepting applications for more than 160 temporary summer jobs. The application period is currently open through Nov. 27.
The temporary wildland fire jobs include firefighters, helitack crew members and dispatchers. The positions are based in Grand Junction, Rifle, Eagle and Silverthorne.
“These temporary positions are open to people across the country, and we want to make sure local residents know about this great opportunity to work for their local forest,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler.
Officials plan to make job offers in January. The season typically starts in April and ends in October, depending on weather and funding.
Forest officials plan to advertise 150 additional positions in early December. The jobs include customer service, recreation, wilderness and trails, biological technicians in wildlife, fisheries and botany, range management and equipment operators.
Locations include Aspen, Carbondale, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Meeker, Minturn and Silverthorne. Position starting and ending dates vary, officials said, but they cover the 2021 field season, typically April or May through September.
“We look for dedicated individuals from all walks of life and of all abilities to join our workforce,” Stoeffler said. “Temporary positions with the USDA Forest Service are a great way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors, and get exposure to different careers.”
Candidates can apply for the jobs at USAJobs.gov. For more information about positions across the Rocky Mountain Region, visit fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs.
For questions about job openings, call (970) 404-3172 or visit fs.usda.gov/main/whiteriver/about-forest/jobs.