DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Restaurant Week is underway, and restaurants are welcoming the extra sales. Many restaurants are offering takeout and delivery options which allows sales beyond limited capacity allowed by COVID.

“Currently, we offer what we call a feast, a chef’s feast at the restaurant. Where you can basically get our whole menu, we fill up your table with food, in multiple rounds, sort of a casual tasting menu,” said Adam Brantz, Executive Chef at Ultreia.

In a corner of the Grand Hall at Denver’s Union Station, Ultreia serves up tapas in the traditions of Portugal and Spain.

At full capacity, the restaurant has 54-seats inside, and another 50-seats on the patio. Under COVID-19 guidelines, operating at 25-percent capacity takes a bite out of the receipts, so Branz welcomes Fall Restaurant Week.

“We do need the business. Basically no matter what the capacity, the more people who come into the restaurant the better. We’re trying to capitalize on it as much as we can,” Branz told CBS4.

One of the ways he’s capitalizing on the week is through takeout and delivery.

“We’re offering everything to go,” Branz explained.

The menu is carefully crafted to travel, and includes choices from three different courses for $35:

Bare Hands:

–Croquetas De Jamon

–Stuffed Dates

–Huevos Diablos

–Marcona Almonds & Olives

–Pan Con Tomate

–Shishito Peppers

–Chorizo Picante Y Manchego

Tools Required:

–Sopa De Setas

–Frisee Salad

–Baby Lettuce Salad

–Patatas Con Chiles

–Brussels A La Plancha

–Queso

Larger Plates:

–Glazed Moorish-Spiced Pork Ribs

–Beef Tartare

–Butifarra Sausage

There are also substitution options available with slight surcharges.

Once you have your meal at home, Branz recommended having a fun dining experience.

“Spread it all out, put it on different plates, pass food around the table, that’s how I’ve done it at my house with my wife and kids,” Branz said.

Denver Restaurant Week is a catalyst for exploring new cuisines, and there are 185 restaurants to choose from.

