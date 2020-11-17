GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Greeley Stampede has announced the lineup for the 2021 event. The 2020 Stampede was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lineup will feature award-winning country artists, as well as rock and Christian artists.
Friday, June 25 – Brett Young with Ian Munsick
Saturday, June 26 – 3 Doors Down with Ayron Jones
Sunday, June 27 – TobyMac (Faith and Family Night)
Thursday, July 1 – Dwight Yoakam with Casey James Prestwood
Friday, July 2 – Jon Pardi with Tyler Walker
Saturday, July 3 – HARDY and Lauren Alaina
Tickets will go on sale sometime early in 2021, but an exact date has not yet been determined due to uncertainty surrounding what guidelines will be given for summer events. The Superstar Concert Series is sponsored by Power Services Company.
“While we hope that next year’s event will be back to normal, we are expecting some restrictions including a reduced capacity,” Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager, said in a statement.
The Stampede is offering Early Access gift cards now to give people a chance to purchase tickets before their available to the general public.