We tied a daily record high from 1999 on Tuesday in the Denver area by hitting 76 degrees! We have been running above normal all week and will continue to do so until Saturday. More 70s on Wednesday, with almost all of the eastern plains getting into the low 80s! This is well above our normal for November.
Along with the heat on Wednesday, we will get windy. A Red Flag Warning will start at 11:00 am for areas in Douglas county to Baca county. Strong wind with extremely dry conditions mean fire danger is very high.
Thursday we cool down about ten degrees to the 60s, then another ten degrees on Friday as another system gets closer to Colorado.
This will bring the chance for snow to Colorado starting Friday afternoon in the high country. Denver could see rain Friday night and possibly some snow on Saturday.
As of now, this doesn’t look to be a major storm. It will cool us off, and bring more wind. Most models are showing less than 6 inches of snow for most areas, but as it gets closer that could change.