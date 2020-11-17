AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A major food donation in Aurora is really an olive branch, bringing together a group of Black football players and the Church of Latter Day Saints after more than 50 years. John Griffin is one of the members of Black 14.
Black 14 is a group of 14 football players at the University of Wyoming who were kicked off the team in 1969 when they asked to wear arm bands to protest the church when playing Brigham Young University.
Now, the two groups are working together to help others.
“We have the opportunity to feed people, we have the opportunity to make sure little kids have food in their bellies come Thanksgiving,” said Griffin.
The groups donated 40,000 pounds of food to Catholic Charities on Tuesday, which said that the gift could not have come at a better time. They will also be donating to the Salvation Army.
