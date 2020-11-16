CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — A Girl Scout troop in Centennial is being recognized for their effort to make birthdays happier for kids in their community. The five girls collected donations and created 300 “birthday kits” that the local food pantry can give to low-resource families.
These Bronze Award #GirlScouts from Troop 65346 in #Centennial assembled 300 birthday kits for low-resource families. Today, they are delivering a hundred of them to SECORCares in #Parker. #GSColo #GirlScoutsGiveBack pic.twitter.com/RekIK4tBTh
— Girl Scouts of Colo. (@GSColo) November 16, 2020
Each kit includes boxed cake mix, canned frosting, birthday candles, balloons, favors, party hats, and a handmade card — all packaged in a disposable cake pan.
The Girl Scout Juniors from Troop 65346 began working on this project in February. They set up a donation box at their school, Creekside Elementary, and collected items at the school’s book fair. When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools, they began collecting donations online.
The girls delivered a hundred birthday kits to SECORCares in Parker last month — and planned to delver a hundred more on Monday. The kits to be delivered when SECORCares has space to store them.
Through this project, the girls will earn the Girl Scout Bronze Award, which is the highest award for Girl Scouts in fourth or fifth grade.