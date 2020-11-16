Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — There was some relief over the weekend for crews battling the Cameron Peak Fire. The snow and cooler temperatures helped firefighters who continue to work on suppression efforts.
In fact, the conditions were so cold and snowy, that fire crews took advantage of the time to update their GPS data and plan for the transition to a new incident management team.
There is also good news for Pingree Park. Colorado State University’s Mountain Campus received a good blanket of snow which helps firefighting efforts in that area.
The largest fire in Colorado history is nearing full containment with 208,913 acres burned and 92% containment.