DENVER (CBS4) – A strong jet stream will remain over northern Colorado today and that means the wind machine will continue to blow. A High Wind Warning remains in place for the mountains and higher foothills along and north of Interstate 70.

There is a little bit of moisture in the jet stream flow so light snow showers will remain in the forecast along the Continental Divide. We are not expecting any significant accumulation and there are no winter weather alerts in effect.

The rest of the state will be a bit warmer than it was on Saturday. Highs in Denver and on the eastern plains will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. We expect 30s and 40s in the mountains with 40s and low 50s out west.

The week ahead will feature quiet and mild weather for Colorado. Temperatures will run anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees above normal for many of us, including around metro Denver.

Long-range forecast models do indicate some changes are likely over the upcoming weekend with more mountain snow and colder temperatures statewide. At this time it is not clear if we will see any snow in the lower elevations. It will all depend on the evolution of the next area of low pressure and it’s track. Stay tuned!