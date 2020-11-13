(CBS4) — Colorado’s most prominent Republican member of Congress is going through orientation alongside the newly elected House members. Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting mom and restaurant owner, won the election in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.
Boebert and other new elects are in Washington, D.C. to start preparing to take office in January. Orientation began on Thursday and will run through Saturday, Nov. 21.
Boebert joins 13 non-incumbent Republican women who won their contests this year — setting a new record.
Boebert said she’s excited to get to work for Colorado.
“It’s an incredible honor to join so many women in the GOP who won their elections. I’m excited in Colorado’s 3rd District I am not only the first female to represent that district, but I’m the first mom. And it’s an incredible honor to bring those values to Washington, D.C. in a time where I think we need more common sense and more citizen-led legislature,” Boebert said.
