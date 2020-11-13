CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) — Colorado’s most prominent Republican member of Congress is going through orientation alongside the newly elected House members. Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting mom and restaurant owner, won the election in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) arrives to the Hyatt Regency hotel on Capitol Hill on November 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Boebert and other new elects are in Washington, D.C. to start preparing to take office in January. Orientation began on Thursday and will run through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Boebert joins 13 non-incumbent Republican women who won their contests this year — setting a new record.

Boebert said she’s excited to get to work for Colorado.

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, wears a Space Force hat and protective mask while arriving for a new member orientation in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“It’s an incredible honor to join so many women in the GOP who won their elections. I’m excited in Colorado’s 3rd District I am not only the first female to represent that district, but I’m the first mom. And it’s an incredible honor to bring those values to Washington, D.C. in a time where I think we need more common sense and more citizen-led legislature,” Boebert said.

Comments (2)
  1. denverradicalparty says:
    November 13, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    This nitwit trumpanzee has no common sense!

    Reply
  2. james says:
    November 13, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    More common sense and less criminal activity.

    Reply

