ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Marcus Johnson, the man accused of shooting and killing T.J. “Anthony” Cunningham, a former CU Buffaloes player and an administrator in the Aurora Public Schools system, was scheduled to be in court Friday morning. Johnson is accused of shooting Cunningham in a dispute over a parking space. The jury trial is scheduled to start next week.
Johnson faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting. He has a criminal history that includes assault and a weapons possession charge.
According to court documents, Johnson and Cunningham lived across the street from each other and had an ongoing dispute over a parking space.
The men went to Eaglecrest High School so they could “box it out.” That started with yelling and name calling, but the situation quickly escalated.
According to court documents, Cunningham was shot three times. He later died at the hospital. Johnson called police to report the shooting and went home.
Cunningham played cornerback and wide receiver at the University of Colorado from 1992 to 1995.
He also went on to have a short professional career in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.
He was Hinkley High School’s assistant principal.