AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The reward for information that helps lead Aurora investigators to the suspect in a deadly apartment fire has grown. It now stands at $5,000.
The 2-alarm fire on Oct. 29 began at the Galena Apartments at 1600 Galena Street after 11:45 p.m. Some residents jumped out their windows to safety and several people were hurt. One person died.
Most of the third floor of the building was destroyed. Approximately 60 people were also displaced.
Anyone with information regarding the fire’s cause or who recognizes the person of interest in the images is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.