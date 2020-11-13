CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Aurora News, Building Fire, Colorado News, Crime Stoppers

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The reward for information that helps lead Aurora investigators to the suspect in a deadly apartment fire has grown. It now stands at $5,000.

Fatal Fire in Aurora

(credit: CBS)

The 2-alarm fire on Oct. 29 began at the Galena Apartments at 1600 Galena Street after 11:45 p.m. Some residents jumped out their windows to safety and several people were hurt. One person died.

Most of the third floor of the building was destroyed. Approximately 60 people were also displaced.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

Anyone with information regarding the fire’s cause or who recognizes the person of interest in the images is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.

Jesse Sarles

Comments

Leave a Reply