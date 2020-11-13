DENVER (CBS4)– Clinica Tepeyac is increasing free COVID-19 testing as cases in Denver continue to soar. They offer a long list of health services to the Latino community. Now, they’re ramping up testing efforts to serve the entire community by adding more opportunities to get tested.

“November, December, and January are going to be very challenging months,” said Clinica Tepeyac CEO Jim Garcia. “I think people are paying attention. They see that there’s a serious issue right now, and there’s a heightened level of anxiety.”

This summer, Clinica Tepeyac added a free, bilingual drive-through testing site supported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Garcia says that need has grown significantly.

“Within the past 10 days, that all has changed. All of our appointments have been filling up to the point now that we’re going to be adding another half day of testing starting next week,” he said. “The call volume that we’ve been seeing from people wanting to get tested has shot way up, so I think what we’re seeing is a reflection of what’s happening around the state.”

Clinica Tepeyac is expanding to full-day testing on Tuesdays. Their half-day testing will remain in place on Thursdays. Garcia said the possibility of expanding with even more testing is possible in the future. A recent supply of rapid tests, thanks to CDPHE, will go toward making sure their staff stays healthy.

“We’re doing quite a bit of cross training for our staff, so that if someone does go out due to COVID or the flu, that we have staff that can fill in,” said Garcia. “We’re trying to prepare as best we can.”

Clinica Tepeyac’s COVID-19 testing is free and open to the public, but you must schedule an appointment in advance. To schedule an appointment, head to their website, https://clinicatepeyac.org/.