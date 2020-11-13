CENTRAL CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– It used to be known as the “richest square mile on earth.” But those were the gold rush days. These days, Central City might go down as the COVID days. Now the gaming tables are closed.
Jeremy Fey, the mayor of this historic mountain gambling town says the measure comes after Gilpin moved into the yellow or “safer-at-home” level. He noted the county only has 47 cases, but the decision to close the tables came from the state after consulting with various groups.
“It wasn’t like a shock to the system. It’s definitely an imposition. It’s not a ‘let’s all get together and vote.'”
The casinos like the Century remain open with video roulette replacing the live action at the tables. It’s a sad game of numbers. Casinos shuttered earlier for three months, reopened and now this.
The mayor said there are various levels that are affected, “The dealers, the supervisors of the table games etc. that is where the impact is.”
Fighting the response to COVID-19 has been a losing bet. Here at the Century despite taking temperatures and other extensive pre the impact is being felt.
“I’m definitely concerned about the economy you got to stay open for business right?” said gambler Shane Bevan.
The same is true in nearby Black Hawk. Cripple Creek, the other casino gambling town in Colorado has not had gaming tables since March.
As the virus surges once again, the chips have been taken off the table in Gilpin County.