(CBS4) – Two young children were badly hurt in a rollover crash on Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood on Thursday. They were injured along with the driver of the vehicle they were in when it crashed into a pole in the afternoon. It happened in the Belmar area near Ohio Avenue.
Both directions of Wadsworth were closed for several hours.
Officers with Lakewood police say they would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash so they can gather more information.
Seatbelts not in use?
Attempted murder/suicide?