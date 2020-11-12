Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Downtown Denver is getting into the holiday spirit. The Mile High Tree is being installed at the 16th Street Mall.
The 110-foot-tall tree is the tallest digital tree in the country. More than 116,000 people visited the Mile High Tree during the holidays last season.
Last year, it was placed near the DCPA but this year, it’s near Welton Street. The official tree lighting is scheduled for Nov. 19 with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
The free light shows will continue evenings through Jan. 2.
