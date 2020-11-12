CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:East Troublesome Fire, Estes Park News, Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews say recent snow has diminished much of the smoke coming from the East Troublesome Fire. As of Thursday evening, the fire was 60% contained after burning 193,812 acres.

The East Troublesome Fire from Upper Beaver Meadows Road looking toward Moraine Park. (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Prior to the snow, officials said the only heat observed from the fire was high on Beaver Mountain and on the back side of Mount Wuh. The area is known for steep terrain and beetle kill.

Despite high winds, the fire has not moved. Officials say there is currently no threat from the fire to move toward the Estes Valley.

Destruction of homes by the East Troublesome Fire can be seen in the Sun Valley area near Grand Lake, Colorado, on Sunday, Nov. 1. (credit: Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Some areas of Rocky Mountain National Park remain closed. An estimated 30,000 acres, or 9% of the park, was impacted by the East Troublesome Fire.

The Rocky Mountain Conservancy is accepting donations to help with RMNP restoration efforts. To donate, visit rmconservancy.org.

