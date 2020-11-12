ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews say recent snow has diminished much of the smoke coming from the East Troublesome Fire. As of Thursday evening, the fire was 60% contained after burning 193,812 acres.
Prior to the snow, officials said the only heat observed from the fire was high on Beaver Mountain and on the back side of Mount Wuh. The area is known for steep terrain and beetle kill.
Despite high winds, the fire has not moved. Officials say there is currently no threat from the fire to move toward the Estes Valley.
Some areas of Rocky Mountain National Park remain closed. An estimated 30,000 acres, or 9% of the park, was impacted by the East Troublesome Fire.
The Rocky Mountain Conservancy is accepting donations to help with RMNP restoration efforts. To donate, visit rmconservancy.org.