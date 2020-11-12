Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council wants feedback from the community about the plan for the east side of town. The East Denver Plan encompasses the Hale, Montclair, South Park Hill, and East Colfax neighborhoods.
Over the last three years, there has been much discussion over how to proceed with the plan.
A presentation will show how the plan will help current residents and small businesses, build affordable housing, preserve areas, build new parks and provide better accessibility.
Residents of those neighborhoods are asked to provide input during the virtual city council meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
LINK: Denver City Council