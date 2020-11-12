(CBS4) — AmeriCorps is helping the state with contact tracing and looking for 100 new members to serve on Colorado’s COVID Containment Response Corps (CCRC). Service members will support case investigation, contact tracing, resource coordination, test result notification, isolation and quarantine monitoring, and other activities to contain the spread of COVID-19.
CCRC members will serve 1,200-hour terms (approximately nine months) and begin as early as Nov. 30.
Members will receive a living allowance and educational award of more than $4,300.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) provided nearly $2 million in funding for the program and will train the AmeriCorps members.
Officials said more than 472 AmeriCorps members and 165 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers have served in the CCRC.
“We are committed to recruiting AmeriCorps members who represent the full diversity of Colorado and can engage individuals of all ages, races, ethnicities, abilities, and identities and bring diverse language and communication skills to the effort,” officials stated.
