Airlines Starting To Bring More Flights Back At DIA, But Many Travelers Are Still UnsureThe travel industry is one of the many that has been just devastated by coronavirus. While we’ve noticed airlines are starting to bring back more flights, many people still aren’t sure if they even want to travel.

35 minutes ago

Felix Sparks, Central Character Of Netflix Miniseries 'The Liberator,' Was A Real Colorado SoldierThe service of Felix Sparks, a World War II hero who became a Colorado Supreme Court Justice, is at the center of a new Netflix miniseries called "The Liberator." Katie Johnston reports.

40 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: High School Fall Sports Will Continue Despite Spike In CasesThe Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) tells CBS4 it is going to continue with football and other fall sports despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

2 hours ago

Sunny And Cool Pattern Holds For One More DayWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

2 hours ago

A Hiker Was Rescued At North Table Mountain In GoldenA hiker was rescued after falling 15 feet at North Table Mountain in Golden.

2 hours ago

Independence Pass To Close For The Season On Friday Evening Before More Snow ArrivesIndependence Pass will be closing for the season on Friday night at 7 p.m. The 12,095 foot high pass is located on Highway 82 east of Aspen. Pitkin County lies on one side and Lake County on the other.

2 hours ago