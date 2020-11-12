CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Symphony, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the Colorado Symphony Association to cancel the majority of the remaining 2020/21 season concert titles in Boettcher Concert Hall through May 30, 2021.

(credit: CBS)

Select titles are rescheduled to 2021 and 2022 dates.

All ticketholders will be notified directly of the cancellations or reschedule dates of select events via email and offered a variety of options concerning their tickets.

For a complete list of 2020/21 cancellations, see coloradosymphony.org/ConcertUpdates.

The CSA has launched an on-demand viewing gateway, Colorado Symphony Virtual Stage, for patrons to view post-produced video performance content.

 

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply