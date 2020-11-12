Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the Colorado Symphony Association to cancel the majority of the remaining 2020/21 season concert titles in Boettcher Concert Hall through May 30, 2021.
Select titles are rescheduled to 2021 and 2022 dates.
All ticketholders will be notified directly of the cancellations or reschedule dates of select events via email and offered a variety of options concerning their tickets.
For a complete list of 2020/21 cancellations, see coloradosymphony.org/ConcertUpdates.
The CSA has launched an on-demand viewing gateway, Colorado Symphony Virtual Stage, for patrons to view post-produced video performance content.