(CBS4) – Surveillance images have been released of a burglar who pried open a locked door and made his way into the mailroom of a townhome complex in Jefferson County last week. He then broke into several mailboxes.
Recognize Me? Just before 2 am on Nov. 2, this male broke into the mailroom of the Applewood Park Townhomes in the 13000 bl of W. 20th Avenue then broke into several mailboxes inside. Got info? Pls call our tip line at 303-271-5612 or @CrimeStoppersCO ref case 20-21521 #jeffco pic.twitter.com/GzvbxpOKAF
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 10, 2020
It happened on Nov. 2 at Applewood Park Townhomes in the 13000 block of West 20th Avenue. That’s in an unicorporated part of the county just outside the Lakewood city limits.
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they strongly suspect the man got away with some mail belonging to residents, but so far their investigation hasn’t determined how much.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). In the images, he is wearing a winter hat with an MK, or Michael Kors, logo on it. He has glasses on and a face mask.
Oh yeah, and he had a face mask on. What a delightful time to be a criminal.