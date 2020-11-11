DENVER (CBS4) – The first ever Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post, Post 1, in Denver’s Santa Fe Arts District is more than just a gathering place for veterans. For some, it’s home.
“They have comradery here that you can’t really find online,” said VFW Post 1 Quarter Master, Jesse Eastburn. “We’re missing out on helping people.”
Like most places, COVID-19 forced them to close.
“March was our last time that we were opened as an art gallery, which I know has been hard on a lot of our veteran artists that basically use this place to express themselves,” Eastburn said.
VFW Post 1 operates as an art gallery and provides mental health and wellness services to veterans in need.
Eastburn is an artist and Navy veteran. He says canceled community events, like the Art District on Santa Fe’s First Friday Art Walk, are having an impact on how they offer support.
“That is the only time that we actually have a bar, is on First Friday, and that bar can generate between $3,000 and $5,000 just on that night,” Eastburn told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “We can pay the bills, we just can’t help other people pay their bills right now.”
That’s why Eastburn says donations are needed now more than ever.
“It sucks to say no to a lot of things, you know? It means a lot to people,” he said. “Hopefully this pandemic is over soon.”