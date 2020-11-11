Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Updated guidelines require continued COVID-19 testing at skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, assisted living residences, group homes and intermediate care facilities. This includes all of Colorado.
All long-term care facilities must implement ongoing surveillance testing, plus outbreak testing as needed. Surveillance testing will be required weekly for staff as well as for any residents who have left the facility.
All surveillance and outbreak testing will be conducted using polymerase chain reaction or PCR tests.
Any positive test within a facility will initiate outbreak testing of all residents and staff, regardless if they have coronavirus related symptoms.