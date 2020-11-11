(CBS4) – The Colorado State Forest Service is offering grants to help Coloradans protect their neighborhoods from wildfires. The grants are meant to help improve forest health, conduct forest restoration and reduce wildfire risk on non-federal land in the state.
The service says about $700,000 is available in the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program, and grant awards can go up to $250,000.
“The state can fund up to 50 or 75 percent of the cost of each awarded project; grant recipients are required to match at least 25 or 50 percent of the total project cost through cash or in-kind contributions depending on whether the project location falls within an area of “fewer economic resources,” the service stated.
Applications are due by Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. Those who are chosen will be notified in the spring.