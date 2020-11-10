(CBS4) – Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton III purchased a house for his mother Karen. He made the announcement on his Instagram page on Monday and said he’s wanted to purchase a home for her for many years. In the post, he proudly shared a photo of he and his mother sitting on a stone wall in the front yard.

Barton grew up in Baltimore and says times weren’t always easy for Karen, but that she always worked hard to raise him and his siblings.

“From blowup mattresses with a 1 room & basement with somebody living upstairs spot on Cliftmont Ave to you having ya own home. All the things that you’ve been through. No matter how hard it got you never gave up on me, Tone, or Rina. No matter what we put you through you was always there fighting for us. I watched you raise us as a single mom & not once complain,” he wrote.

“Always told me I was chosen but really you were the chosen one. I don’t know how you did it but you did. You just always got the job done. All you ever wanted was a home to live comfortably in. I told you once I made it I’ll let you pick the house you want and get it. Nobody deserves this more then you. I love you mommy. I wouldn’t be where I am without you. GOD thank you for making my promise come true for KB because she deserves it.”

Barton is currently playing under a contract with the Nuggets that could be worth as much as $50 million. He didn’t play in the NBA bubble earlier this year due to a knee injury. The Nuggets upcoming 2020-2021 season is looking like it will start in late December. So far it’s not clear if fans will be allowed at games.