AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police officers and FBI agents investigating the disappearance of Lashaya Stine searched a home in Aurora Tuesday morning. Aurora police said only that they were “following a lead and conducting investigations.” The house is located at 2200 Lansing Street near the area Stine was last seen.

Stine was 16 when she disappeared from Aurora in 2016. Her family does not believe she ran away — and there are concerns that she may have been a victim of human trafficking.

Her mother, Sabrina Jones, said the last time she saw her daughter was the night of July 15, 2016. They were both going to bed and that Stine had a job interview the next morning.

“I told her ‘I’m going to bed.’ She said ‘Me too, mom.’ Everybody went to bed. She said ‘I love you, mom. Good night.'”

But Stine left her house in the middle of the night — without taking her wallet, her phone charger or any additional clothes.

At 2:30 a.m., surveillance video showed Stine walking near Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard. After that she wasn’t seen again.

Jones says she has no idea why her daughter left home that night, or whom she may have been meeting. She had never been in trouble before and never had left home like that.

Stine was an honors student at George Washington High School. Her family said she had just been selected for an internship at University of Colorado Hospital, and planned to go to college to study nursing.

“So excited,” said Jones. “She wanted to go to one of the colleges on the Auraria campus. We even talked about living on campus. She thought that was the ultimate college life.”

The Aurora Police Department, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and FBI are offering rewards totaling $15,000 for information that helps them find Lashaya.

Tipsters can reach the Aurora Police Department Crimes Against Children Tipline at 303-739-6164 and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at -720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.