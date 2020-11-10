Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s historic Larimer Square could be sold to an out-of-state buyer. A North Carolina real estate firm is in talks with the longtime owner, Jeff Hermanson.
The buildings line Larimer Street between 14th and 15th Streets. The area was established as Denver’s first historic district in 1971, but many of the buildings were built in the 1880s.
Hermanson informed tenants of his intent to sell less than two weeks ago.
Asana Partners, out of Charlotte, specializes in buying and running high-end retail across the country.
Hermanson released a statement saying,
“It was important to me to find a new owner for Larimer Square who would respect the legacy of this historic block and bring the resources to ensure its continued vitality.”