CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue teams rescued two hikers who became lost on Mount Elbert on Saturday. The Lake County Search and Rescue team first responded and spent three hours looking for the hikers in snowy, whiteout conditions at 12,800 feet.
That group then hiked to the trail. The Chaffee County Search and Rescue team met the group and helped them hike down to the trailhead.
One hiker, officials say, lost his shoe and hiked for several hours in deep snow and 20 degree weather. Everyone finally arrived with an ambulance waiting at the bottom for them at 5 a.m. on Sunday.
“Be prepared for harsh cold weather and shorter days. ALWAYS check the forecast, plan for conditions, and pack the 10 essentials,” Chaffee County Search and Rescue stated on social media.
Thank you, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North.
