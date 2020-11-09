DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– The trial of Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in southwest Colorado in 2012, resumed on Monday and then was quickly delayed again because the defense team was experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
The trial had been temporarily suspended after the judge reported experiencing mild symptoms of the coronavirus last week.
Judge Jeffrey Wilson said his COVID-19 test came back negative and jury selection resumed on Monday. The defense team is asking the judge for a mistrial in the case.
Dylan, 13, a resident of Colorado Springs, was with his father over Thanksgiving 2012 on a court-ordered visit.
His remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir. The boy’s skull showed signs of blunt force trauma.
Redwine faces second-degree murder and child abuse charges.
Judge Wilson said Thursday he couldn’t taste or smell certain things in the morning but the symptoms went away later in the day.
Redwine’s trial was postponed in 2019 after there were issues with his attorney. Jury selection in the trial began last week.