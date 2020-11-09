The Steele Street On-Ramp Will Be Closed Until Summer Of 2021 Due To The Central 70 ProjectThe Steele street on-ramp to westbound I-70 will be closed until summer of 2021 due to the I-70 construction project.

2 minutes ago

There Will Be A Full Closure Of I-25 At U.S. 34 For ConstructionThe closure will be from 9 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. tomorrow, a detour will be in place.

4 minutes ago

A New COVID Testing Site Opened In Aurora TodayA new coronavirus testing site is open in Aurora at Del Mar Park. Free COVID-19 testing at the Aurora Sports Park ended last Thursday.

13 minutes ago

Police Believe Cody Giron Responsible For 3 Bank Robberies In Last Two WeeksPolice from two metro area departments and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Cody Giron, the man they believe has robbed three banks since late October and tried to hold up another.

14 minutes ago

Firefighters Battle Mobile Home Fire In ThorntonThe cause of the fire is being investigated.

2 hours ago

Air Force Game Against Wyoming Canceled Due To Coronavirus CasesThe Mountain West Conference canceled the game after more positive COVID-19 cases were reported on the Air Force team.

2 hours ago