(CBS4) – Sen. Bernie Sanders says Colorado voters’ approval of a plan to create a program mandating paid family and medical leave for workers is part of a bigger trend: voters approving progressive agendas across the country.
The Vermont politician who made an unsuccessful run for the Democratic nomination for president wrote on Sunday about Proposition 118 on social media. It applies to workers across all industries and income levels. Opponents had said the coronavirus pandemic makes such a program unaffordable, but supporters say the pandemic requires it.
“Florida passed a $15 minimum wage. Montana, South Dakota, Arizona & New Jersey legalized marijuana. Colorado passed 12 weeks of paid family leave. Arizona increased taxes on the rich to fund education. All over America, voters approved a progressive agenda. Now, Congress must act,” he wrote on Facebook and on Twitter.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 8, 2020
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will be responsible for setting up the program. Employers and employees will have to pay a payroll premium beginning Jan. 1, 2023. It will provided eligible employees up to 12 weeks of paid and medical leave beginning in 2024.
