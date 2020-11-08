DENVER (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic stopped many events, including some for Special Olympics Colorado. On Saturday, several athletes had a chance to get back on the field for the first time in months.

It was the final day of the virtual State Fall Classic in Denver — part of the hybrid fall season of Special Olympics.

Athletes participated in 10 events, including a 40-yard dash, agility drill and a touchdown dance.

The team with the most points will get a medal during a ceremony scheduled for next week.

Rylan Krems says she was excited to play with her friends again.

“I feel like this is just the best feeling ever. I probably haven’t seen my friends on the spectrum team in so long. And I’m so excited to see them again and throw and catch the ball with them.”

Denise Hulstrom, Coach of Spectrum Skyhawks Team, says, “It’s just joy, and I think that’s what 2020 and COVID has kind of taken away from us, is that enjoying the moment and the time and the people because we haven’t been able to be with each other. So that’s the big push forward today. Being able to compete and being with your people, our people, our team, our unit, and that’s what I’m so excited about.”

The athletes will be recognized on a Champions Highlight Show on Nov. 14.