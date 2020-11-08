GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Chief of Police in Greeley believes COVID-19, and the impacts it has had on everyday life, plays a direct role in the recent uptick in violent crime. Chief Mark Jones told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the pandemic is not solely to blame, but plays a significant role in the crime spike.

“We’ve seen an increase in violence, especially in the past couple months here in Greeley,” Jones said. “I think it is a combination of the stress in our society right now, which is partially (due to) COVID. Obviously, with political unrest, and then you add the caveat of not putting as many people in jails and prisons.”

While statistics are not available, at this time, to support a direct link between the release of inmates and a spike in crime, Jones is correct that Colorado has been letting inmates out of incarceration earlier than normal during the pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis endorsed the release of some inmates to alleviate pressures on facilities, and to increase social distancing opportunities.

Weld County has one of several jails in the state that is limiting the number of inmates allowed in the facility. Recently two gunmen in Greeley were ticketed and released from custody after the county said the shooting they were involved in did not qualify for incarceration during the pandemic.

Jones said, among other things, the wearing of masks has also given criminals another shield from accountability.

“I think it has emboldened people to be even more active in criminal activity because they don’t fear about being identified either before, or after, the crime,” Jones said.

Many Coloradans have reported an increase in stress levels during the pandemic. Jones said that, mixed with an increase in drug and alcohol usage, has attributed to a spike in crime.

Jones said gangs are capitalizing on the illegal drug market in Greeley, which is causing violent crimes.

“Three out of the four (of the last homicides in Greeley) involved gang members as suspects, or victims, that were from the Denver metro area,” Jones said.

Jones also said, in more than 34 years of service, he has never seen more firearms on the street. While he is not calling for more gun control laws, Jones said he is working with his department to further prevent firearms from landing in the hands of criminals.

“You throw that whole mix together, and it is part of the answer why we are seeing an increase in violence,” Jones said.

The Chief’s full statement is below: