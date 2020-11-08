DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front moved through Colorado late Saturday and early Sunday producing hurricane-force wind gusts in some areas. In the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado there were a few unconfirmed reports of wind gusts topping 100 mph.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for a large part of the state along and east of the Continental Divide Sunday morning. By afternoon the forecast calls for it to remain breezy but speeds should slow down a bit.
Here’s a list of top wind gusts as of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday…
81 mph – Douglas Pass
76 mph – 11 miles WSW of Fountain
76 mph – 10 miles SSW of Douglas Pass
75 mph – 6 miles S of Colorado City
74 mph – 5 miles N of Walsenburg
72 mph – 3 miles WNW of Mishawaka
71 mph – 2 miles S of Cheesman Reservoir
70 mph – 3 miles E of Union
68 mph – 5 miles ESE of Wetmore
66 mph – 2 miles S of Alamosa
66 mph – Perry Stokes Airport
65 mph – 4 miles E of Crystola
64 mph – 1 mile WSW of Pleasant View
63 mph – Centennial Airport
63 mph – Illif
63 mph – Berthoud Pass
62 mph – 1 mile ESE of Akron
62 mph – 9 miles NNW of Woodland Park
62 mph – 1 mile N of Glen Haven
61 mph – 4 miles SE of Air Force Academy
60 mph – 11 miles NNE of Kremmling
59 mph – 1 mile SE of Monument
59 mph – 1 mile N of San Isabel
58 mph – 1 mile SE of Kremmling
58 mph – Meeker Airport
56 mph – 3 miles SW of Jefferson
56 mph – Colorado Springs Airport
56 mph – 5 miles W of Red Feather Lakes
56 mph – 3 miles ESE of Buckeye
56 mph – Rifle (Airport)
56 mph – Wilkerson Pass
54 mph – 1 mile SE of Longmont
53 mph – 2 miles WSW of Devil’s Head
53 mph – 2 miles NW of Ken Caryl
53 mph – Loveland Pass
53 mph – Denver International Airport
53 mph – Buckley Air Force Base
53 mph – Durango (Airport)
52 mph – 10 miles E of Arapahoe Park
52 mph – 2 miles SE of Julesburg
52 mph – Moffat County Airport (Craig)
52 mph – 1 mile SSW of Bennett
51 mph – 1 mile WSW of Chatfield Reservoir
49 mph – 7 miles N of Rockport
48 mph – 8 miles NNW of Kremmling
48 mph – 2 miles ENE of Marshall
48 mph – 6 miles W of Elbert
48 mph – 3 miles N of Denver
48 mph – 8 miles S of Holyoke
48 mph – Montrose Airport