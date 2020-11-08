Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.(CBS4) – A Minnesota man was rescued after falling at Mount Sanitas on Sunday afternoon. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says the 23-year-old rock scrambler was injured after falling about 15 feet.
Rocky Mountain Rescue Group used a litter to move the man to an ambulance. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The whole ordeal took about two hours.
Boulder Mountain Fire, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the rescue.
