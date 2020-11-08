DENVER (CBS4) – President-Elect Joe Biden takes office in a politically-polarized country and likely divided government. Voters on both sides turned out in record numbers and rendered a split verdict. While Biden won the White House, Republicans will likely maintain control of the Senate, and they gained seats in the House.

The president-elect said it is time for “the grim era of demonization to end,” saying he will be a president for all.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify.”

His victory speech was more sober than celebratory. He said he ran for office to restore the “soul of America” and had a direct message for those who didn’t vote for him.

“All those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. Now, let’s give each other a chance. The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another, it’s not some mysterious force beyond our control, it’s a decision.”

He says it is also voters’ mandate as the nation is gripped by a staggering set of crisis – a pandemic, recession and civil unrest.

“We stand at an inflection point. We have an opportunity to defeat despair, to build a nation of prosperity and purpose. We can do it, I know we can.”

It begins, he says, by containing coronavirus. On Monday, he will appoint leading scientists to carry out his plan as soon as he is inaugurated.

“That plan will be built on bedrock science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern.”

His responsibility is daunting. In addition to Republicans, Biden will need to contend with a growing progressive wing in his own party, which could result in gridlock or forced compromise.

“Let us be the nation that we know we can be. A nation united, a nation strengthened, a nation healed. The United States of America, ladies and gentlemen there’s nothing never anything we’ve tried we’ve not been able to do.”

The president-elect hinted at what his administration would look like as well, saying – like the coalition that backed him – it will be diverse.

Sources tell CBS4 there are several Coloradans who are being considered for high level posts in the Biden administration; Former RTD General Manager Phil Washington for a job in the Department of Transportation; Colorado’s Director of Local Affairs Rick Garcia in Housing and Urban Development; the state’s Director of Health Care Policy and Financing Kim Bimestefer in Health and Human Services.

Former Lt. Governor Joe Garcia, Denver Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova and Metro State University President Janine Davidson are all being considered for positions in the Department of Education. Davidson – who is the former Under Secretary of the Navy – is also being considered for a post in the Department of Defense, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is a contender for a Deputy Assistant Secretary Assignment.

President Trump has not conceded the race yet. The President was out on the golf course when the election was called but took to Twitter to register his protest, tweeting,

“The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms. I won the election, got 71-millon legal votes. Bad things happened, which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!”

In a statement sent from the White House, the President stated that,

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

By law, electors must cast their ballots on December 14th. Inauguration day is January 20th.