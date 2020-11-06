DENVER (CBS4)– Businesses adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions say the latest decision by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Friday is just another change they will have to adopt and remain creative to keep customers coming back. The new “Home By 10” order will require restaurants to stop serving at that time and then switch to only takeout orders each evening.

“I mean it’s crazy, right?” Phillip Smith said about working during the pandemic.

He is the general manager at The Family Jones in Denver’s Lo-Hi neighborhood, “It’s constant adaptation, certain things work, certain things don’t.”

The Spirit House has operated in The Highlands for about four years along with the distillery the business has in Loveland. While there is a production component at the Denver location, there serve food and drinks as well. But a major change from last year is the setup along Osage Street with outdoor seating. Capacity is down to 17 people inside with the current restriction of 25% only of the normal total, so the additional spots outside has helped to make up some of the lost tables.

“It’s unfortunate but also at the same time, it’s community health is kind of like priority,” Smith told CBS4 on Friday. “The hospitality industry has definitely been hurt just because, you know, a lot of late hours, you like having a communal aspect to your businesses. ”

The business is focusing on cocktails for now and moved up its open time to 4 p.m. to keep similar hours now that closing must be at 10 p.m. But the challenges of the coronavirus do not mean they cannot still be creative and provide new experiences for guests. Not only do the outdoor tables include heating and glass enclosures, the bar offered a new fall menu this week.

“It really comes down to the safety of the community,” he said. “The thing that I keep telling my staff is that what people really need right now is joy.”