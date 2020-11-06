ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Many areas in Rocky Mountain National Park reopened on Friday — after being closed for two weeks because of the East Troublesome Fire. However, park officials say visitors should be aware of smoke, wind, weather and fire conditions.

Areas that are now open include roads, parking areas and trails in:

Wild Basin

Longs Peak

Lily Lake

Twin Sisters

Lumpy Ridge

US 34 through the Fall River Entrance to Many Parks Curve

Endovalley Road

Old Fall River Road will be open to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers.

The west side of Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed due to the level of fire impacts and ongoing safety assessments.

“Park staff will continue to assess these areas for fire activity, safety and downed trees, being mindful of high winds that occur this time of year causing more trees to fall,” officials stated.

Now the second largest fire in Colorado history, the East Troublesome Fire has burned 193,774 acres and is 37% contained, according to incident managers.

Park officials described the fire behavior that forced the closure:

“On Wednesday, October 21, the East Troublesome Fire ran approximately 18 miles before it moved into the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park, and then spotted approximately 1.5 miles from the head of Tonahutu Creek on the west side of the Continental Divide to the head of Spruce Creek on the east side of the Continental Divide. Rapid evacuations took place in Grand Lake on October 21. Evacuations for the majority of the Estes Valley were implemented on October 22, as weather predictions forecast major winds on the night of October 23 through October 24 pushing the fire further to the east. Firefighting actions and favorable weather on October 24 and 25 helped halt the major movement of the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires.”

For the most up-to-date information on the East Troublesome Fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/

For the most up-to-date information on the Cameron Peak Fire visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/

For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.