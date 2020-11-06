CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Clear Creek County Sheriff, Colorado State Patrol, Golden Fire Rescue, Golden News

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — US Highway 6 was closed between Golden and Highway 119 after a hang glider crashed in the area on Friday evening.

(credit: CBS)

The Clear Creek County Sheriff, Golden Fire Rescue and the Colorado State Patrol were involved in the operation.

Officials said the hang glider is a man in his 30s and he suffered several broken bones but is expected to survive.

(credit: Golden Fire)

There was no estimate for when Highway 6 would reopen.

