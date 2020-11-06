CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — US Highway 6 was closed between Golden and Highway 119 after a hang glider crashed in the area on Friday evening.
Golden Fire, @WestMetroFire @AlpineRescue and @AirLifeDenver are currently working to rescue a hangglider pilot who crashed into the side of a cliff off of US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. The male in his 30's has multiple leg injuries but nothing that appears to be life threatening. pic.twitter.com/kxgUOyx9Cs
— Golden Fire (@GoldenCOFire) November 7, 2020
The Clear Creek County Sheriff, Golden Fire Rescue and the Colorado State Patrol were involved in the operation.
West Metro Fire and Alpine Rescue Team assisting.
Golden Fire is media contact. https://t.co/86XUcOyjKK pic.twitter.com/NM0Er0tgAb
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) November 7, 2020
Officials said the hang glider is a man in his 30s and he suffered several broken bones but is expected to survive.
There was no estimate for when Highway 6 would reopen.