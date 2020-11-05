DENVER (CBS4) – A manufacturing shortage may have some rapid COVID-19 testing sites stretching their supply thin, however, these kits are not always the best or only option.

At the Care Now Urgent Care on Evans in Denver, there was a fair supply of one brand of rapid testing, Abbott ID Now. As CBS4 waited, the results from Abbott ID Now appeared within eight minutes.

“I think, in general, you’re seeing an increase in testing because you’re seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses,” Dr. Heather Signorelli, HealthONE VP & Chief Lab Officer said. “It is the fall.”

Dr. Signorelli oversees testing for HealthONE, Denver Metro’s largest healthcare system.

Not everyone is given a 15-minute rapid antigen test, she explains. It’s usually given to people with serious symptoms or healthcare workers — so they can go back to work.

“We had one manufacturer that had a little hiccup last week and had to decrease allocation, but we had other vendors that were able to increase our allocation last week,” she told CBS4.

What’s interesting to note is, to carry rapid tests from various companies, it requires specific testing equipment.

“Everybody wants to know quicker; I think it’s also important to recognize that there are limitations to those rapid antigen testing,” Signorelli said.

In general, the 15-minute rapid test works better for those who show signs within the first five days, other tests are sent to a lab and may take one to two days. For HealthONE, this is not a problem at their hospitals — they stockpile rapid testing kits.

“While not every test may be able to be a rapid test you get in 15 minutes, you are able to get the testing that you need with reliable results you can trust,” she added.

Signorelli can only speak for her health system, however, she said people should not be worried about finding a testing facility with available COVID-19 tests.