GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Glendale Police Department canceled a Medina Alert issued after a deadly hit and run on Leetsdale Drive on Monday. Investigators believe the car they were looking for was found Wednesday. It was on fire and investigators found a person dead inside.
A 74-year-old woman and her dog were hit and killed while crossing Leetsdale Drive at Cherry Street on Monday at 5:39 p.m. The suspect vehicle was a 2015 White Hyundai Sonata CO Plate 717ODQ, “with heavy front end and windshield damage,” according to the CBI.
On Wednesday, a vehicle matching that description was found on fire in Lake County. Once extinguished, it was determined that there was a body inside.
Investigators are no longer searching for a suspect in this case — saying they have reason to believe it is “highly probable” that the body in vehicle was the owner of the vehicle, a man, who was the suspect in the deadly hit and run.
An autopsy will determine the cause of death.
A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.