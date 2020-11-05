DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been a warm week. A very warm week for November. Denver has already set 5 temperature records associated with the warm weather and at least a couple more records are expected.
The established record high for November 5 in Denver is 77 degrees set in 2009. The CBS4 Weather Team expects that record to be at least tied Thursday afternoon.
The record “warmest minimum” temperature for November 5 is 46 degrees which Denver tied Thursday morning. So assuming the city doesn’t get colder than 46 before midnight Tuesday night, that will also be another tied record.
Similar records for the warmest minimum temperatures were set on Tuesday and Wednesday addition to the more commonly discussed record high temperatures. The record high for Tuesday (Nov. 3) and the record high for Election Day (regardless of the date) was tied. And then on Wednesday the record high for November 4 was broken when Denver officially reached 77 degrees.
More unusually warm weather is expected Friday and Saturday before much cooler weather starts to arrive. And next week looks colder than normal all week. It will be a significant change.