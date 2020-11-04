BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students in a newly developed class about COVID-19 got a lesson from the nation’s top infectious diseases expert.
Dr. Anthony Fauci did a 15-minute conversation with University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano, which was used in the newly created Health, Society, and Wellness in COVID-19 Times class. Fauci is the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He agreed to be interviewed because he has a specific message that he wants to get out to college-age youth.
“If you don’t take care and protect yourself from infection, you are inadvertently and even innocently propagating the pandemic. Whereas you may not get sick, you may not get any symptoms, but the chances are that you will pass it on to someone else, who’ll pass it on to someone else, who then is vulnerable,” Fauci said in the video-chat interview.
CU Boulder developed the class in the spring when University officials realized college-age students needed a better framework by which to understand the global pandemic. The campus experienced a surge of cases shortly after students returned to classes.
Currently more than 3,500 incoming students in the College of Arts and Sciences, the School of Education and the College of Media, Communications and Information are learning how to create a socially responsible campus and maintain their own personal wellness.