BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Health officials are increasing restrictions in Boulder County after a rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases. Beginning Friday, the county will move to the Safer at Home Level Orange: High Risk (previously called Level 3) on the state dial system. Public health officials are urging residents to avoid all gatherings, for now.

State health officials say, in the past two week, new cases of COVID-19 among Boulder County residents is 312.1 per 100,000. If it gets to 350 per 100,000 the county will move to a Stay at Home order.

The five-day rolling average of daily cases among county residents is 98 cases per day, which is higher than any other time — except the CU surge — since the start of the pandemic.

The latest report suggests that, on the current trajectory, hospitalizations will likely exceed the April peak. And, if transmission continues over the holidays, ICU capacity could be exceeded by the end of the year.

“It’s disappointing,” said City of Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. “Everything about going into a lockdown would be bad.”

Weaver hopes by going to Level Orange now, they can avoid a shutdown later.

“We are now somewhere between 80 and 100 cases a day, so we’re returning to that really high level,” he told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “A lockdown could mean we need to stop sending students to school, for instance, it could mean non-essential businesses would need to close, so it goes beyond the restauranteurs. It hits the retailers, and businesses like that, and it means that people are being more restricted to interact socially.”

That concern comes after Boulder Police issued at least 22 public heath order violations and party tickets. Officers also broke up parties at 8 properties around University Hill.

“We have recourse with the students who get cited and might face discipline from the university, but we can also go after the landlords,” Weaver said. “It’s pretty much a two strike and you’re out kind of deal. The first time gets you a fine and a warning, but the second time and beyond can get your rental license pulled.”

With the start of CU Boulder’s football season this weekend, there’s even more concern about a possible increase in cases.

“Be as careful and respectful as possible going to football games, and tailgating, and watching at home, as much as you would be with anything else you’re doing,” said Weaver.

Safer at Home Level Orange limits business capacity to:

• 25% or 50 people at restaurants, places of worship, and non-critical manufacturing

• 25% at offices and retail

• 25% or 25 people at gyms/fitness centers, personal services, and limited health care settings

Events are limited to:

• 25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, with space calculator at indoor events

• 25% or 75 people, whichever is fewer with space calculator at outdoor events

• 25% or 10 people at outdoor guided services

• Virtual or outdoors in groups of less than 10 at group sports and camps

Personal gatherings will continue to be limited to 10 people from no more than two households. Face coverings and social distancing are required indoors and when within 6 feet of others.

“This is not the time for social gatherings. We need to be diligent to prevent further restrictions from being applied to Boulder County. Please, take a hiatus from socializing for now, stay home if you’re sick, and strictly follow isolation and quarantine guidance if you test positive or are exposed. If we don’t, our businesses may not be able to stay afloat,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director.