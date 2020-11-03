DENVER (CBS4)– Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. The former governor hosted a virtual get-out-the-vote rally on Election Day.
The outcome of the race could play a key role in the balance of power in the U.S. and that makes it one of the most highly anticipated races in the nation.
During the online rally, Hickenlooper attacked the Republicans, “They were fully aware of how deadly and serious this virus was and they downplayed it for months. They blocked efforts to pass more economic relief despite so many people being out of work. They ignored these pressing issues but they ramped through a Supreme Court nominee without listening to the voice of the people. Cory Gardner has failed to do his job.”
Hickenlooper’s rally was held with Gov. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet and State Rep. Leslie Herod.