DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos General Manager and President of Football Operations John Elway has tested positive for coronavirus. Both Elway and Broncos CEO Joe Ellis tested positive this week and according to coronavirus protocols, both Ellis and Elway are not now physically coming at the Broncos facility.

The team shared the following statement about the COVID-19 cases:

“Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis as well as President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway were informed this morning they tested positive for COVID-19. After not feeling 100 percent on Sunday morning, Joe promptly reported his symptoms to our medical team and watched Sunday’s game at home as a precaution. He continued to work from home on Monday before receiving a positive test result this morning. John immediately left UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff. Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored. Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified. While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution. Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts.”

Ellis and Elway become the latest Broncos employees affected by the virus.

Offensive line coach Mike Munchak and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell missed Sunday’s game against the Chargers while in Coronavirus protocol, as did offensive lineman Graham Glasgow who tested positive for the virus last week.

Elway was at the game on Sunday.

The Broncos did not have practice on Monday, and in accordance with NFL guidelines, were not practicing on Tuesday due to Election Day.

As of now, the team is scheduled to return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for their Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons.