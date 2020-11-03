Comments
(CBS4) – Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, has been relected. His district includes Boulder County.
He defeated GOP candidate Charlie Winn, a retired Navy veteran and flight surgeon.
ELECTION RESULTS: See updated results from the 2020 general election in Colorado
During his first term in Congress, Neguse sponsored a bill to expand Rocky Mountain National Park and helped pass major police reform legislation out of the House of Representatives, among many other moves.
Last year he held a town hall-type meeting with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Boulder to discuss climate change.
Neguse is among the members of his party who signed onto the Green New Deal.