By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, has been re-elected. He defeated GOP candidate Steve House, a former chair of Colorado’s Republican Party.

In 2018, Crow became the first Democrat to represent the 6th District by riding a wave of anti-Trump sentiment to defeat five-term Republican incumbent Mike Coffman.

Crow is a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was one of 15 Democrats in 2019 who did not vote for Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House, saying, “I believe we need a new generation of leadership in our country.”

Pelosi tapped him a year later to be one of seven impeachment managers in President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., attends the House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in Longworth Building on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

House ran on a platform of immigration, education and health care reform. He faced a steeply uphill battle against Crow in a district where nearly one in five residents was born overseas.

