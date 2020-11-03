(CBS4) – Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, has been re-elected. He defeated GOP candidate Steve House, a former chair of Colorado’s Republican Party.
In 2018, Crow became the first Democrat to represent the 6th District by riding a wave of anti-Trump sentiment to defeat five-term Republican incumbent Mike Coffman.
It is an honor to once again serve the people of Colorado. Read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/e93uOCFZIo
— Jason Crow (@JasonCrowCO6) November 4, 2020
Crow is a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was one of 15 Democrats in 2019 who did not vote for Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House, saying, “I believe we need a new generation of leadership in our country.”
Pelosi tapped him a year later to be one of seven impeachment managers in President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.
House ran on a platform of immigration, education and health care reform. He faced a steeply uphill battle against Crow in a district where nearly one in five residents was born overseas.
